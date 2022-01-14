WHEN TO WATCH: 25th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade to air on News 2

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day in downtown Charleston will air this Monday on News 2.

The YWCA of Greater Charleston is celebrating a milestone year for the parade, but things will look a little different. The parade was pre-recorded in Hampton Park and will be broadcast on television rather than marching live through the streets of Charleston.

A decision was made to pre-tape this year’s parade out of an abundance of caution amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the community.

Your favorite local high school bands, community leaders, and various groups and businesses will march across your television screen as the parade marks its 25th year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The parade is hosted by News 2 anchors Carolyn Murray and Brendan Clark. It will air at 12:30 p.m.