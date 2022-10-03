CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Hurricane Ian walloped the South Carolina coast on Friday, and in the immediate hours after the winds subsided, Lowcountry residents rushed outside to take stock of their yards.

Now, after days of sawing limbs and raking leaves, residents may be wondering what to do with all that debris and when it will be picked up.

The short answer: It depends on where you live.

City of Charleston

After a temporary suspension of services, the City of Charleston resumed residential garbage pickup on Monday, operating on a normal schedule. The county will place a primary focus on yard debris pickup over the next two weeks.

When placing debris on your curb, the county requests it be sorted according to the following categories:

Construction Debris: building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, etc.

Appliances: Refrigerators, washers/dryers, freezers, air conditioners, etc.

Trees and Vegetation: tree branches, leaves, and logs

All leaves, twigs, weeds, and grass clippings should be put in brown paper bags.

Tree limbs and stumps must be cut into 4-foot lengths and 4-inch diameters and stacked along the curb without any items in front of them.

City of Folly Beach

The City of Folly Beach will resume a normal garbage pickup schedule beginning Monday with yard debris picked up on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Residents can place yard debris curbside to be picked up.

City of Goose Creek

The City of Goose Creek will operate on a normal residential trash pickup schedule beginning Monday, with yard debris picked up the same day as regular trash.

Loose yard debris (leaves, twigs, grass clippings, etc.) should be placed into brown paper bags or brown roll carts. Tree limbs and branches should be cut to no larger than 4 feet in length and should not exceed 50 pounds.

If debris is not picked up on the designated day this week, residents are asked to leave it on the curb until it is picked up.

City officials remind residents that given the volume of debris, the pickup could take longer than usual.

City of Isle of Palms

Crews began collecting storm and yard debris on Saturday with residential garbage collection to resume on a normal schedule Monday.

The following types of yard debris will be collected:

Leaves

Grass Clippings

Logs, limbs, and brush not more than 4 feet in length and 4 inches in diameter

Yard debris must be placed in a paper bag or biodegradable container and cannot be mixed with other garbage.

Residents may not obstruct water meters, stormwater collection boxes, sewer manhole covers, or fire hydrants with debris.

City of North Charleston

Yard debris will be picked up on the same day garbage is collected.

Leaves and grass clippings must be put into paper bags and placed on the curb for pickup by the City of North Charleston.

Logs, limbs, brush, and stumps must be cut down to 4 feet in length, six inches in diameter, and placed in a separate pile curbside.

Dorchester County

All Dorchester County convenience sites with the exception of the Oakbrook Convenience Site have reopened for regular hours.

Residents are encouraged to contact their trash service for vegetative pick-up or take it to one of the following yard debris convenience sites:

Sandy Pines, 374 Sandy Pines Lane

Miles Jamison Road, 130 Suburban Lane

Town of Moncks Corner

The Town of Moncks Corner will resume a normal operating schedule for sanitation pickup beginning Monday.

Small debris including grass clippings, straw, and leaves should be placed in Town-issued yard waste roll carts with brown lids.

Branches and limbs must be cut down to 4 feet long and 4 inches in diameter and weigh no more than 50 pounds. Dirt must be removed from the roots.

Large yard debris can be stacked curbside for pickup.

According to the town, commercial businesses are responsible for removing their own debris.

Town of Mount Pleasant

The Town of Mount Pleasant will collect household garbage on a normal schedule and begin collecting vegetative debris beginning on Monday.

Leaves and small debris should be placed into brown paper bags and large limbs should be cut to six feet to eight feet in length. Both should be placed curbside and remain there until it is picked up.

Town officials said routes will be completed in their entirety before moving to the next route. So, waste collectors will continue to work on Monday’s route until it is complete and then start Tuesday’s route, and so on.

The process is expected to take several weeks.

Collection of construction and demolition debris including drywall, wood products, furniture, and appliances is suspended until further notice. Residents can drop these types of materials at a county collection center:

Maxville Road Convenience Center, 6380 Maxville Road

Charleston County Recycling Center, 1344 Bees Ferry Road

Town of Sullivan’s Island

The Town of Sullivan’s Island collects yard debris every Wednesday including grass clippings, leaves, limbs, twigs, and palm fronds.

Yard debris must be placed in paper bags and limbs cut to under 4 feet in length and 4 inches in diameter.

Town officials encourage residents to keep piles under 5 cubic feet in order to expedite pickup.

Town of Summerville

The Town of Summerville will resume a normal garbage pickup schedule beginning Monday. Yard debris pickup day varies based on neighborhood.

Yard debris must be placed in an open pile or bagged in recyclable paper bags in order to be picked up.

Boards, wood, and plastic cannot be mixed with other yard debris and trees limbs must be cut down to no longer than 4 feet.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This page may be updated with information from additional municipalities.