CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Little ghosts, goblins, and an assortment of superheroes will soon hit the streets in search of candy. But with Halloween falling on a weekday – Monday – one popular question seen on Facebook community groups and in the Nextdoor app is: when will trick-or-treating take place?
The answer is simple – Halloween, October 31st.
While some smaller neighborhoods may opt for changing the date, the annual night of walking door-to-door collecting candy will not change on a larger scale here in the Lowcountry. Many communities say it’s just too hard to organize trick-or-treating on any night other than Halloween night and expect everyone to participate.
Traditionally, trick-or-treating begins around sunset and can last until 8:00 p.m. or 9:00 p.m.; when you are out of candy or ready to stop for the night, just turn off your porch light.
Families who do not want their children out late on a Monday night can attend myriad Halloween-themed events on the days leading up to the spookiest night of the year.
Local law enforcement agencies will often host trunk-or-treat events and some churches will offer fall festivals for little ghosts and goblins.
Here are a few events happening in the coming days:
🎃 Friday, October 28
Friendship AME Church (294 Royall Ave., Mount Pleasant) 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Walterboro City Water Department (Drive-thru entrance is on Lucus Street. Exit on Carn Street.) 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Carolina Park Soccer Complex (Recreation Way, Mount Pleasant) 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
👻 Saturday, October 29
Hanahan Amphitheater (3100 Mabeline Rd., Hanahan) 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Northwood Baptist Church (2200 Greenridge Rd., North Charleston) 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Awendaw Town Park 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
🧛♀️ Sunday, October 30
Hollywood Town Hall (6278 SC-162, Hollywood) 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
🍭 Monday, October 31
Goose Creek City Hall (519 N Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek) 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Front Street in Georgetown 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.