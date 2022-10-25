CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Little ghosts, goblins, and an assortment of superheroes will soon hit the streets in search of candy. But with Halloween falling on a weekday – Monday – one popular question seen on Facebook community groups and in the Nextdoor app is: when will trick-or-treating take place?

The answer is simple – Halloween, October 31st.

While some smaller neighborhoods may opt for changing the date, the annual night of walking door-to-door collecting candy will not change on a larger scale here in the Lowcountry. Many communities say it’s just too hard to organize trick-or-treating on any night other than Halloween night and expect everyone to participate.

Traditionally, trick-or-treating begins around sunset and can last until 8:00 p.m. or 9:00 p.m.; when you are out of candy or ready to stop for the night, just turn off your porch light.

Families who do not want their children out late on a Monday night can attend myriad Halloween-themed events on the days leading up to the spookiest night of the year.

Local law enforcement agencies will often host trunk-or-treat events and some churches will offer fall festivals for little ghosts and goblins.

Here are a few events happening in the coming days:

🎃 Friday, October 28

Friendship AME Church (294 Royall Ave., Mount Pleasant) 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Walterboro City Water Department (Drive-thru entrance is on Lucus Street. Exit on Carn Street.) 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Carolina Park Soccer Complex (Recreation Way, Mount Pleasant) 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

👻 Saturday, October 29

Hanahan Amphitheater (3100 Mabeline Rd., Hanahan) 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Northwood Baptist Church (2200 Greenridge Rd., North Charleston) 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Awendaw Town Park 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

🧛‍♀️ Sunday, October 30

Hollywood Town Hall (6278 SC-162, Hollywood) 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

🍭 Monday, October 31

Goose Creek City Hall (519 N Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek) 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Front Street in Georgetown 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.