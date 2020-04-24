Where and when to watch SC Air National Guard flyover

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday, the SC Air National Guard will be flying over hospitals throughout the state to thank healthcare workers and first responders for their hard work in the fight against COVID-19.

The event is “a display of national thanks to all those who are fighting the good fight” and “a much deserved morale boost.”

Six Swamp Fox F-16 fighter jets from the 160th Fighter Wing are returning from a training mission on Monday, and they will perform the flyovers on their way back to base.

The jets will split into three groups so that they can cover as much of the state as possible. SC Air National Guard said “our flight planners did their best to cover as many areas of our great state [as] flight limitations could allow.”

To find the location closest to you and the expected timeframe for the flyover, check out the lists below.