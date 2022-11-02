CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With the cost of everything on your Thanksgiving table, including the turkey, expected to reach record highs, some may already be stressing over preparing that signature Turkey Day feast.

Luckily, local restaurants and catering companies are here to help so you can skip both the grocery store and the preparations and spend more time with loved ones.

Here is where you can find Thanksgiving to-go dinners in the Charleston area:

*Do you know of another local business offering take-home Thanksgiving meals? Let us know!

82 Queen

Leave the Thanksgiving prep to the chefs at 82 Queen in downtown Charleston with a meal designed to feed 5 to 7 guests. The menu includes herb-roasted turkey breast, collard greens, sausage and sage stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie.

Price: $179

Order Deadline: Nov. 20

Pickup will take place at Jalisco Taqueria (1271 Folly Road) on Nov. 24 between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Click here to place an order

Cru Catering

Build your own meal by choosing items from the a la carte menu or opt for the pre-selected standard meal. The standard kit comes with a brown-butter basted half turkey, herb gravy, baby arugula and shaved brussels salad, cranberry compote, green bean casserole, roasted garlic whipped potatoes, Lowcountry corn pudding, brioche stuffing, fall roasted vegetables and pumpkin spiced cake roll for dessert. The kit includes one bottle of sparkling wine and is intended to feed four guests.

Price: 1 kit is $300 and a la carte options range from $12-$180

Order Deadline: Nov. 16 by 2 p.m.

Pickup will be on Nov. 24 between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. at either Cru Catering (1784 Harmon Street, Charleston, SC 29405) or The Sandcastle (1 Shipwatch Road, Kiawah, SC 29455)

Click here to place an order. Include the items you would like to order and which location and time you prefer for pick up.

Hamby Catering

‘At Home With Hamby’ is back with its customizable Thanksgiving feast packages. All meals come with either a whole-roasted or bourbon-smoked turkey and the following sides, specifically portioned to meet your amount of guests: Boursin mashed potatoes, baked macaroni and cheese, southern green beans, cornbread dressing, and turkey gravy. Additional sides can be purchased a la carte as with desserts including cranberry apple cobbler, pumpkin cake roll, and pecan chocolate pie.

For every Thanksgiving meal purchased, Hamby’s will sponsor a family through the Lowcountry Food Bank.

Price: Meals are $199-$249 and a la carte options range from $14-$139

Order Deadline: Nov. 19 by 5 p.m.

Pickup will take place at Hamby’s (925 St Andrews Blvd) on Nov. 23 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Click here to place an order or call 843-725-4035.

Lidl

National grocery retailer Lidl is offering a Thanksgiving basket to shoppers for under $30 beginning this week. The basket includes enough ingredients to feed ten people, but you will need to cook the dishes yourself. Items include a frozen turkey, 1 gallon of milk, 1 stalk of celery, whole baby carrots, sweet peas, fresh cranberries, sweet potatoes, turkey stuffing mix, Hawaiian sweet rolls, plus pumpkin pie mix, pie crusts, and heavy whipping cream for dessert.

Available at North Charleston and Goose Creek locations beginning November 2

Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint

With two different Thanksgiving packages to choose from, Martin’s has a feast perfect for any size gathering. The major feast (12-15 servings) and small gathering (4-6 servings) features whole-smoked turkey or half-smoked ham, mashed potatoes, broccoli salad, sweet potato casserole, green beans, dinner rolls, and your choice of sweet potato pie, fudge pie, or pecan pie for dessert. The meal also comes with your choice of BBQ sauce and a jug of iced tea.

Martin’s will donate $5 from every purchased Thanksgiving meal to the nonprofit organization James Island Outreach.

Price: $129.99-$224.99

Order Deadline: Nov. 14 by 4 p.m.

Pickup will take place Nov. 21 through Nov. 23 at Martin’s (1622 Highland Ave) from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Click here to place an order

Mercantile and Mash

Grab a traditional Thanksgiving meal that the entire family will enjoy from Mercantile and Mash. The meal feeds 6 to 8 people and includes a roasted turkey with your choice of an orange rosemary dry rub or a sorghum bourbon glaze, housemade cranberry sauce, roasted turkey gravy, a house salad, your choice of 3 sides, and a pie.

Price: $240

Order Deadline: Nov. 20 at 12 p.m.

Pickup information will be made available upon ordering

Click here to place an order

Ms. Rose’s Fine Food & Cocktails

Let Ms. Rose’s handle the cooking for Thanksgiving with their family meal that serves 6 to 8 guests. The meal comes complete with a 3-pound house-smoked turkey, turkey gravy, zesty orange cranberry sauce, cornbread stuffing, creamy mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, collard greens, and dinner rolls with whipped butter. Satisfy your sweet tooth with a choice of apple pie or pumpkin pie with whipped cream for dessert.

Price: $250

Order Deadline: Nov. 17

Pickup at Ms. Rose’s (1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd) on Nov. 23

Click here to place an order

Salthouse Catering

Salthouse Catering is offering a customizable family-style dinner that feeds 10 to 12 guests. The dinner includes a ready-to-cook turkey, smoked cranberry jam, smoked turkey and bourbon gravy, benne seed rolls, your choice of four “heat and eat” side items, and your choice between apple crumb pie and pumpkin roll for dessert. There is limited meal availability.

Price: $450

Order Deadline: Nov. 16

Pickup will take place on Nov. 23 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. from the James Island kitchen (1740 Signal Point Rd Unit 200)

Click here to place an order

Table and Twine

Bring chef-quality dishes to your Thanksgiving with Table and Twine’s meal packages. All meals serve either 6 or 10 guests and include a no-prep, oven-ready whole turkey, buttermilk mashed potatoes, braised collard greens, brioche stuffing, sweet potato casserole, cranberry chutney, turkey gravy, creamed kale and butternut squash gratin, soft potato rolls, chocolate chip pecan pie, and sweet potato pie. All meals arrive pre-chopped and ready to cook or heat up, with only a few minor finishing touches to put on. Table and Twine recommends giving yourself at least three hours of prep time to finish cooking and heat up each dish.

Price: $299+

Order deadline: Nov. 20

Meals can be delivered on Nov. 22 and Nov. 23 from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. or picked up between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 and 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Nov. 23

Click here to place an order