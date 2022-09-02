CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The 2022 football season has officially kicked off!

While there are not any local professional teams to root for, Charleston is a sports lovers’ paradise with the right mix of bars, breweries, and restaurants to satisfy any kind of game day experience.

And with many transplants now calling the Charleston area home, fans might be wondering where they can find like-minded fans cheering on their favorite college and NFL teams.

After scouring alumni pages and putting out a call on our Facebook page, we’ve compiled a list of where fans can find game day watch parties:

Editor’s Note: Know of another watch party? Let us know!

Make sure to check with your local alumni chapter for updated information.

Downtown Charleston

Kickin’ Chicken

Teams Supported: University of Tennessee Volunteers

Location: 45 Romney St.

Charleston Beer Works

Teams Supported: UNC Tar Heels

Location: 480 King St.

The Brick

Teams Supported: Virginia Tech Hokies

Location: 24 Ann St.

Mac’s Place Pub & Grub

Teams Supported: Chicago Bears

Location: 215 E Bay St

Bedford Falls

Teams Supported: Alabama Crimson Tide

Location: 430 Meeting St.

North Charleston

SportsBook of Charleston

Teams Supported: Ohio State Buckeyes

Location: 4950 Centre Point Dr. Unit 166

Holy City Brewing

Teams Supported: Penn State Nittany Lions

Location: 1021 Argon Ave

Tideland Brewing

Teams Supported: Auburn Tigers

Location: 4155 Dorchester Road

West Ashley

Hunley’s Tavern

Teams Supported: Buffalo Bills

Location: 1750 Savannah Hwy Unit J

Kickin’ Chicken

Teams Supported: South Carolina Gamecocks

Location: 1179 Sam Rittenburg Blvd

Charleston Sports Pub

Teams Supported: Clemson Tigers

Location: 1124 Sam Rittenburg Blvd

Frothy Beard Brewing

Teams Supported: Florida State Seminoles

Location: 1401 Sam Rittenburg Blvd Unit 1

Home Team BBQ

Teams Supported: Georgia Bulldogs

Location:1205 Ashley River Road

Ireland’s Own and Jaegerhaus Pub

Teams Supported: Florida Gators

Location: 3025 Ashley Town Center Dr.

The Roost Bar ‘N Grille

Teams Supported: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Location: 825 Savannah Hwy

Mt. Pleasant

Charleston Sports Pub

Teams Supported: West Virginia Mountaineers

Location: 1909 N Hwy 17

Bailey’s Pub

Teams Supported: James Madison University Dukes

Location: 2700 N US-17

Red’s Ice House

Teams Supported: Arkansas Razorbacks

Location: 98 Church St.

Summerville

Charleston Sports Pub

Teams Supported: Marshall University Thundering Herd (on Sept. 10)

Location: 9730 Dorchester Road

Carolina Ale House

Teams Supported: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Location: 191 Sigma Dr.

Goose Creek

Sapphire’s

Teams Supported: Green Bay Packers

Location: 203-B N Goose Creek Blvd

Folly Beach

Loggerhead’s Beach Grill

Teams Supported: Philadelphia Eagles

Location: 123 W Ashley Ave.

Sullivan’s Island

Dunleavy’s Pub