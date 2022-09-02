CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The 2022 football season has officially kicked off!
While there are not any local professional teams to root for, Charleston is a sports lovers’ paradise with the right mix of bars, breweries, and restaurants to satisfy any kind of game day experience.
And with many transplants now calling the Charleston area home, fans might be wondering where they can find like-minded fans cheering on their favorite college and NFL teams.
After scouring alumni pages and putting out a call on our Facebook page, we’ve compiled a list of where fans can find game day watch parties:
Editor’s Note: Know of another watch party? Let us know!
Make sure to check with your local alumni chapter for updated information.
Downtown Charleston
Kickin’ Chicken
- Teams Supported: University of Tennessee Volunteers
- Location: 45 Romney St.
Charleston Beer Works
- Teams Supported: UNC Tar Heels
- Location: 480 King St.
The Brick
- Teams Supported: Virginia Tech Hokies
- Location: 24 Ann St.
Mac’s Place Pub & Grub
- Teams Supported: Chicago Bears
- Location: 215 E Bay St
Bedford Falls
- Teams Supported: Alabama Crimson Tide
- Location: 430 Meeting St.
North Charleston
SportsBook of Charleston
- Teams Supported: Ohio State Buckeyes
- Location: 4950 Centre Point Dr. Unit 166
Holy City Brewing
- Teams Supported: Penn State Nittany Lions
- Location: 1021 Argon Ave
Tideland Brewing
- Teams Supported: Auburn Tigers
- Location: 4155 Dorchester Road
West Ashley
Hunley’s Tavern
- Teams Supported: Buffalo Bills
- Location: 1750 Savannah Hwy Unit J
Kickin’ Chicken
- Teams Supported: South Carolina Gamecocks
- Location: 1179 Sam Rittenburg Blvd
Charleston Sports Pub
- Teams Supported: Clemson Tigers
- Location: 1124 Sam Rittenburg Blvd
Frothy Beard Brewing
- Teams Supported: Florida State Seminoles
- Location: 1401 Sam Rittenburg Blvd Unit 1
Home Team BBQ
- Teams Supported: Georgia Bulldogs
- Location:1205 Ashley River Road
Ireland’s Own and Jaegerhaus Pub
- Teams Supported: Florida Gators
- Location: 3025 Ashley Town Center Dr.
The Roost Bar ‘N Grille
- Teams Supported: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Location: 825 Savannah Hwy
Mt. Pleasant
Charleston Sports Pub
- Teams Supported: West Virginia Mountaineers
- Location: 1909 N Hwy 17
Bailey’s Pub
- Teams Supported: James Madison University Dukes
- Location: 2700 N US-17
Red’s Ice House
- Teams Supported: Arkansas Razorbacks
- Location: 98 Church St.
Summerville
Charleston Sports Pub
- Teams Supported: Marshall University Thundering Herd (on Sept. 10)
- Location: 9730 Dorchester Road
Carolina Ale House
- Teams Supported: Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Location: 191 Sigma Dr.
Goose Creek
Sapphire’s
- Teams Supported: Green Bay Packers
- Location: 203-B N Goose Creek Blvd
Folly Beach
Loggerhead’s Beach Grill
- Teams Supported: Philadelphia Eagles
- Location: 123 W Ashley Ave.
Sullivan’s Island
Dunleavy’s Pub
- Teams Supported: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Location: 2213 Middle St. Unit A