WHERE TO EAT: Local restaurants offer delivery and curbside options during coronavirus pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster ordered restaurants and bars to shut down dine-in options across the state to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

While you will not be allowed to eat at a local restaurant, many are offering curbside and delivery options.

Below are just some of the hundreds of local restaurants offering service to the community:

Amicis Italian Bistro – Order online or call 843-225-4786 for take-out and delivery.

Northwoods Blvd. in North Charleston

Holy Cow Burgers and Brew – carry out and delivery. Call 843-900-5120.

9770 Dorchester Road Ste 103

Ireland’s Own and Jaegerhaus Pub – You can order takeout food from every day from 11am – 8pm.

3025 Ashley Town Center Dr.

The Junction Kitchen & Provisions – call 843-745-9189 to place your order.

Curbside pickup from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and delivery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

4438 Spruill Ave., in North Charleston

Kaminsky’s West Ashley is offering takeout with a 50% discount on desserts and coffee drinks while supplies last.

2 Magnolia Road in West Ashley

Kickin’ Chicken – curbside and delivery at all area locations

The Low Down – delivery on a limited basis.

967 Folly Rd – 843-795-7569.

Madra Rua Irish Pub – Summerville – Take out between 11:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.

2066 N Main St. in Summerville

Pages Okra Grill – Online ordering is available

302 Coleman Blvd

Paisano’s Pizza Grill – pick up and delivery is available.

All three Charleston-area locations: Mount Pleasant, James Island and West Ashley

Palmetto Flats Restaurant & Tavern – Call ahead for curbside pick-up – 843-419-6430

Lunch orders between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. and dinner between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

975 Bacons Bridge Road, Suite 148 in Summerville

Southside 17 Bar and Grill – offering take out between 11:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

3632 Savannah Hwy

Sunshine Hummus of Charleston – (843) 343-8359

Vinny’s Pizza – delivery – 843-818-2312

Yeamans Hall Canteen – Food truck park

Across from Hanahan City Hall

There are dozens of other great, local restaurants offering delivery and curbside options. You can see a list from the community by visiting our Facebook page (click or tap here) and submit your restaurant in the comment section.