Live Now
COVID-19: Tracking the coronavirus in the United States

WHERE TO EAT: Local restaurants offer delivery and curbside options during coronavirus pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Matt Alaniz on unsplash (MGN)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster ordered restaurants and bars to shut down dine-in options across the state to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

While you will not be allowed to eat at a local restaurant, many are offering curbside and delivery options.

Below are just some of the hundreds of local restaurants offering service to the community:

Amicis Italian Bistro – Order online or call 843-225-4786 for take-out and delivery.
Northwoods Blvd. in North Charleston

  • Holy Cow Burgers and Brew – carry out and delivery. Call 843-900-5120.
  • 9770 Dorchester Road Ste 103
  • Ireland’s Own and Jaegerhaus Pub – You can order takeout food from every day from 11am – 8pm.
  • 3025 Ashley Town Center Dr.
  • The Junction Kitchen & Provisions – call 843-745-9189 to place your order.
  • Curbside pickup from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and delivery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • 4438 Spruill Ave., in North Charleston
  • Kaminsky’s West Ashley is offering takeout with a 50% discount on desserts and coffee drinks while supplies last.
  • 2 Magnolia Road in West Ashley
  • Kickin’ Chicken – curbside and delivery at all area locations
  • The Low Down – delivery on a limited basis.
  • 967 Folly Rd – 843-795-7569.
  • Madra Rua Irish Pub – Summerville – Take out between 11:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.
  • 2066 N Main St. in Summerville
  • Pages Okra Grill – Online ordering is available
  • 302 Coleman Blvd
  • Paisano’s Pizza Grill – pick up and delivery is available.
  • All three Charleston-area locations: Mount Pleasant, James Island and West Ashley
  • Palmetto Flats Restaurant & Tavern – Call ahead for curbside pick-up – 843-419-6430
  • Lunch orders between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. and dinner between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
  • 975 Bacons Bridge Road, Suite 148 in Summerville
  • Southside 17 Bar and Grill – offering take out between 11:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.
  • 3632 Savannah Hwy
  • Sunshine Hummus of Charleston – (843) 343-8359
  • Vinny’s Pizza – delivery – 843-818-2312
  • Yeamans Hall Canteen – Food truck park
  • Across from Hanahan City Hall

There are dozens of other great, local restaurants offering delivery and curbside options. You can see a list from the community by visiting our Facebook page (click or tap here) and submit your restaurant in the comment section.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES