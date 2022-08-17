CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With the price of just about everything going up, many shoppers are turning to bargain hunting to keep up with the latest trends.

According to a recent report by online consignment store ThredUp, 80% of consumers say they’re buying the same or more secondhand apparel items as they grapple with inflation. In addition, 63% of shoppers said they turn to thrift stores in order to get better deals.

To celebrate National Thrift Shop Day, we have compiled a list of five popular Charleston-area consignment and thrift shops:

Exchange Factor

Touted as “Charleston’s first” consignment and vintage store, Exchange Factor has a wide range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and home decor that will fit anyone’s style. Plus you can exchange your own unwanted threads for store credit or cash! To put it simply courtesy of one Yelp user: “This store has everything you’re looking for.”

Location: 5128 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston

Uptown Cheapskate

Uptown Cheapskate is a national retailer which offers cash on the spot for new or gently used apparel and handbags. Here you’ll find deals up to 90% off on designer brands like Zara, Madewell, Dr. Marten’s, Coach, Anthropologie, lululemon, J. Crew, and more.

Location: 875 Houston Northcutt Blvd in Mount Pleasant

Red Rose Vintage

Red Rose Vintage is here to satisfy all of your graphic tee needs, but it is not your typical vintage store. Based out of a remodeled 1976 Airstream RV, Red Rose Vintage is an online and mobile pop-up clothing shop where the owner says 90% of the pieces they sell are from the 1980s and 1990s. New items are scouted on a weekly basis from thrift stores, flea markets, and garage sales.

Location: Varies, check their Instagram page for daily updates

Closet Case Thrift Store

Owned and operated by local LGBTQ+ group ‘We Are Family,’ Closet Case Thrift Store was started to provide an “affordable, unique, and gender-inclusive shopping experience” for Charlestonians. Proceeds from the store go toward support services, leadership development opportunities, and programming for LGBTQ+ and straight ally youth in the Lowcountry.

Location: 1801 Reynolds Ave. Unit B in North Charleston

Worn. Consignment + Wear for Men

Need new menswear, but don’t want to break the bank? Worn carries name brands in men’s fashion such as Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Peter Milar, and more for just a fraction of its usual cost. From shoes to sports coats, this store is full of gently-worn items that will make any man look dapper!

Location: 92-B Folly Rd Blvd in Charleston