CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Whether you like it black or with a little bit of cream and sugar, there is no better way to kick start the morning than with a steaming cup of joe.

On Sept. 29, local spots and nationwide chains are offering perks so coffee lovers across the Lowcountry can celebrate National Coffee Day.

Here is where to find deals and free cups*:

Barnes and Noble

Guests can stop into a Barnes & Noble Cafe for a free tall hot or iced coffee with the purchase of any baked item.

Biggby Coffee

Guests can stop by participating locations to get a free 20-ounce iced or hot brewed coffee with any purchase.

Burger King

Rewards members can get a free small iced coffee with a purchase of a dollar or more from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the BK app or on bk.com all week.

Clerks Coffee Company

This local chain is partnering with Second State Coffee to serve guests $1 drip coffee on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Duck Donuts

Any guest who visits Duck Donuts can enjoy a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with the purchase of a donut.

Duck Donuts Rewards members will receive the same offer via app, and those ordering online can redeem using checkout code COFFEEDAY.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ loyalty members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Krispy Kreme

Guests can visit any participating location for a free hot or iced coffee. Rewards members get an extra perk–a free doughnut of their choice.

Smoothie King

Guests who order before 11:00 a.m. can get a 20-ounce espresso or Cold Brew blended smoothie for $5.

*Be sure to should check with your nearest location to find out if they are participating

Do you know of another offer? Let us know!