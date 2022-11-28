CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Now that Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror, many Lowcountry residents are starting to deck the halls for the Christmas season.

In 2021, 75 percent of American households displayed a Christmas tree, according to the American Christmas Tree Association, and with higher prices and less variety expected this year, experts are encouraging eager buyers to secure their trees early.

For those looking to spruce up their home for the holidays, we have compiled a list of local spots where you can find the perfect tree.

Lebanon Christmas Tree Farm

Gather the family and pick out the perfect Christmas tree at this family-owned and operated farm which has been in Ridgeville since 1985. There are four tree varieties to choose from if you want to chop down your own tree–Leyland Cypress, Carolina Sapphire, Spruce Pine, and Virginia Pine–or you can pick up one of the Fraser Fir and Balsam Fir trees that are freshly cut and shipped from North Carolina. Visit on a weekend and you may even get the opportunity to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.

253 Needle Lane, Ridgeville, S.C. 29472

Click here for hours

Cardinal Farms

Founded in Boone, N.C. in the 1960s, Cardinal Farms has delivered and sold its fresh Fraser Firs in the Charleston area for many years. There are four locations to buy trees in the Lowcountry including Mount Pleasant, James Island, and West Ashley.

Christmas Tree Lot at Mistletoe Lane

The Christmas Tree Lot at Mistletoe Lane in Summerville offers fresh-cut Fraser Fir trees from the mountains of North Carolina, ranging from 2 to 14 feet tall. In addition, there is a holiday shop where customers can pick up gifts, poinsettias, and handmade wreaths and garlands.

3408 Mistletoe Lane, Summerville, S.C. 29485

Click here for hours

Center Bend Farm

You can either cut down your own Leyland Cypress tree or pick up a pre-cut Fraser Fir throughout the holidays at this small, family-owned farm in Harvleyville. Also, sip on hot cocoa while you peruse a variety of holiday merchandise including handmade wreaths.

Center Bend Lane, Harleyville, S.C. 29448

Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. / Sunday: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Clawson’s Christmas Trees

Boasting an experience that is “as close to the real thing as possible,” Clawson’s has aimed to mimic the holiday magic of their family farm in Boone, N.C. in the Lowcountry for the past eight years. Trees ranging in size from tabletop to 12 feet tall are cut fresh every few days and the team at Clawson’s will even deliver a tree straight to your front door.

506 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek, S.C. 29445

9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Click here for more information on delivery services

Dreaming Farms

Dreaming Farms on James Island offers a large selection of “responsibly harvested” Fraser Firs and Blue Spruce trees from North Carolina in addition to jams, wreaths, decorations, and fresh-cut greenery. Dreaming Farms also offers a delivery service.

1540 Camp Road, Charleston, S.C. 29412

Click here for hours

Of course, you can always opt for an artificial Christmas tree which is available for purchase at multiple retail locations.