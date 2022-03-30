CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Soft shell crab season has arrived in the Lowcountry, so drop that handheld crab cracker and head out to one of the local spots serving it up.

Soft shell crabs, or “softies”, are Atlantic blue crabs that have recently molted their shell and are harvested before they can grow a new one, leaving that soft exterior. Lowcountry “softie” season typically runs from early spring to late summer.

Whether you have been counting down the days to soft shell crab season or want to try it for the first time, these Lowcountry restaurants have just added it to the menu:

The Royal Tern

The Royal Tern on Johns Island announced via Instagram on March 21 that soft shell crabs were back in stock. So far it seems they are sticking to fried “softies” serving up one with a cornmeal crust, asparagus, peas, dijon vinaigrette, espelette peppers, and creole remoulade and another with baby corn, peas, and ginger chili sauce.

Location: 3005 Maybank Highway, Johns Island, SC 29455

Rebel Taqueria

If you’re looking for a different spin on “softies”, head over to Rebel Taqueria in North Charleston to try their special soft shell crab tacos. But you better hurry because the restaurant says supplies are limited!

Location: 1809 Reynolds Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405

Edison James Island

This neighborhood spot on James Island is bringing the flavor with its take on soft shell crab. On Instagram, they announced the return of “softies” with a Chicken Fried Soft Shell Crab dish with Israeli couscous, arugula, granny smith apples, red onion, and a sweet madras curry cream.

Location: 1014 Fort Johnson Rd, Charleston, SC 29412

Pearlz Oyster Bar

Picture this: a hamburger but with softshell crab instead of beef. That’s just what they’re serving up at Pearlz Oyster Bar in downtown Charleston. The Softshell Crab Sandwich has bacon, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, tabasco aioli all between a brioche bun.

Location: 153 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401 (only available at this location)

Chasing Sage

A relative newcomer to the Charleston culinary scene, Chasing Sage is getting in on the soft shell crab action this season. Keeping with its small plate focus, the downtown restaurant is dishing out tempura soft shell crabs with asparagus, green tahini, and red onion.

Location: 267 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403