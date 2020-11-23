Where to get tested for COVID-19 before the Thanksgiving holiday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re just days away from the Thanksgiving holiday, and both local and state leaders are encouraging you to get tested for COVID-19 before traveling or participating in and festivities this year.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has made a number of free COVID-19 testing sites available across the tri-county area this week.

Below, you’ll find a list of locations and testing dates:

Monday and Tuesday, November 23-24

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. – District 4 Stadium

3659 West Montague Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29418

Tuesday, November 24

9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Goose Creek County Health Department

106 Westview Dr, Goose Creek, SC 29445

9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Moncks Corner Health Department

109 West Main St, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Wednesday, November 25

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – District 4 Stadium

3659 West Montague Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29418

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, November 23-25

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Volvo Car Stadium

161 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC 29492

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Dorchester County Health Department

500 N. Main St, Summerville, SC 29483

To find more COVID-19 testing sites, which include CVS locations, please visit: https://scdhec.gov/covid19/find-covid-19-testing-location