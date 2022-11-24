CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Grab a cup of hot chocolate and turn the Christmas tunes on the radio – there are several options for checking out Christmas lights beyond your neighborhood.

Enjoy a night with friends and family as you drive through bright shining lights on display in Moncks Corner, North Charleston, Cottageville, and the largest drive-thru holiday light event at James Island County Park.

Holiday Festival of Lights – James Island County Park

871 Riverland Dr, Charleston

A trip to the Holiday Festival of Lights at James Island County Park is a Christmas-time tradition filled with thousands of dazzling lights and displays.

Guests are invited to drive along a three-mile stretch lined with more than 700 light displays each night through December 31. A stop at Winter Wonderland – about halfway through the drive – gives you an opportunity to stretch your legs and view the area’s largest holiday sand sculpture.

You can view shops, search for gifts, or enjoy sweet treats or a cup of hot chocolate. Hop on a train ride for a fun look at light displays or take a stroll through the Enchanted Walking Trail for a fun look at nature-themed light displays.

Santa Claus will meet children each night from November 21 – December 23. Plus, enjoy an array of large greeting cards decorated by students from across the Charleston area.

Ticket prices on a regular night will cost $15 per vehicle if purchased online at HolidayFestivalofLights.com or $20 at the gate. Peak night prices increase to $25 per vehicle online and $30 at the gate.

The 33rd Annual Holiday Festival of Lights is open every evening from November 11 through December 31 from 5:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

—

The Lights at Park Circle

4800 Park Circle, North Charleston

Lights at North Charleston’s Park Circle

Pack up the car and take a drive or go for a relaxing stroll around North Charleston’s Park Circle to see dozens of Christmas light displays.

Trees, lights, and displays will be shining bright around the circle at the Felix C. Davis Community Center.

City leaders say the lights will shine until New Year’s Day. There is no fee to enjoy the lights.

—

Bee City Zoo’s Christmas Wonderland of Lights

1066 Holly Ridge Ln. Cottageville, SC 29435

On select nights in November and December, guests can enjoy a combination of animals and Christmas lights at Bee City Zoo’s Christmas Wonderland of Lights festival.

Santa Claus will make a special appearance during some nights of the event for a photo opportunity.

Those attending can also attend an ‘Australian Walkabout’ which is included in the price of admission. And for some additional costs, you can enjoy roasting s’mores, ornament decorating, grabbing a cup of hot chocolate, or feeding animals during the festival.

Admission is $12 or you can purchase a combo pass which includes day access to the zoo and entry to the lights at $20. Click here to learn more.

—

Holiday Lights Driving Tour – Old Santee Canal Park

900 Stoney Landing Rd, Moncks Corner

Celebrate the season with family and friends on a driving tour filled with sparkling Christmas lights and displays at Old Santee Canal Park powered by Santee Cooper.

The event runs each night from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. from November 25 – December 30. It will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Holiday Lights Driving Tour, Santee Cooper

Admission to the event is $5 per vehicle. Proceeds benefit local charities.

Guests will enter the Holiday Lights Driving Tour at 1 Riverwood Drive in Moncks Corner.

“The beautiful LED lighting displays are powered by 100% Santee Cooper Green Power, which is Green-e Energy certified and meets the environmental and consumer-protection standards set forth by the nonprofit Center for Resource Solutions,” organizers said.

Santee Cooper is also inviting guests to attend its two-night event ‘Holiday in the Park’ on November 24 and 25. You’ll have the chance to meet Santa Claus, enjoy crafts, roast marshmallows, and sample some seasonal foods.

“This event is included with admission to Holiday Lights Driving Tour, which runs through Dec. 30, so you can start your holiday season early at this fun-filled meetup,” said organizers.

To learn more or purchase tickets online, please click here.

—

Cougar Night Lights – The College of Charleston

Near the corner of George and St. Philip Streets

A holiday tradition that brings a fun and dazzling light show to the College of Charleston’s Cistern Yard and Randolph Hall will light up with the spirit of the season each night, offering a holiday light show featuring festive music and visual performances each half-hour from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

The display will be open to the public beginning December 1 through January 2. It is free to view and this year’s show will include new music and lighting displays.

The College of Charleston | Cougar Night Lights

Visitors can find the Cistern Yard at the corner of George and St. Philip Streets. Public parking garages are available at two nearby locations – the George Street Garage and the St. Philip Street Garage.

—

Did we miss something? Email us with details about a local Christmas light show.