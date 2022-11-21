CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially underway in Qatar, and restaurants and bars across the Lowcountry are hosting watch parties throughout the major sporting event.

Team USA faces Wales, England, and Iran in the group stage. All three matches will be played at 2:00 p.m. eastern time.

Here is a list of places where Charlestonians can cheer on the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) during the World Cup:

*EDITOR’S NOTE: THIS LIST MAY BE UPDATED.

My Father’s Moustache

The Charleston Battery is hosting a watch party for the USA’s first match against Wales on Nov. 21 at 2:00 p.m. There will be merch, drink specials, and other promotions available during the match.

1405 Ben Sawyer Blvd, Suite 103, Mount Pleasant

Bay Street Biergarten

Bay Street Biergarten is hosting watch parties for all three USA matches against Wales (Nov. 21, England (Nov. 25), and Iran (Nov. 29). Open exclusively for each USA match, patrons will be able to try a limited edition Dortmunder Style Lager while cheering on the USMNT.

549 E Bay Street, Downtown Charleston

Ireland’s Own Jaegerhaus Pub

The West Ashley High School soccer program will host a watch party for Monday’s match against Wales at Ireland’s Own at 1:30 p.m. The pub will show the other two USA World Cup games as well. Fans can also purchase a raffle ticket to be entered to win one of two game-day USA World Cup jerseys.

3025 Ashley Town Center Drive, West Ashley

Madra Rua Irish Pub

Madra Rua Irish Pub will show the USA versus Wales match on Nov. 21 at 2:00 p.m., as well as other matches throughout the World Cup.

1034 E Montague Avenue, North Charleston

Holy City Brewing

Holy City Brewing has teamed up with Lloyd’s Soccer to host a watch party for the USA/Wales match on Nov. 21 beginning at 1:00 p.m. There will be free USA tattoos available for kids, raffles at halftime, and USA gear on site.