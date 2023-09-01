CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The 2023 college football season has officially kicked off!

The Charleston area has become a sports lovers’ paradise with a plethora of bars, breweries, and restaurants that are sure to satisfy any type of gameday experience fans are looking for.

And with many new people calling the Lowcountry home, some might be wondering where they can find like-minded fans cheering on their favorite teams.

Here’s where fans can find game day watch parties, according to alumni pages and our viewers:

Clemson University Tigers

Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay Street (Downtown Charleston)

Ohio State University Buckeyes

SportsBook of Charleston, 4950 Centre Point Dr. Unit 166 (North Charleston)

Penn State University Nittany Lions

Whiskey Jack’s, 2061 Savannah Hwy (West Ashley)

Rooted Bottle Market And Bar, 3510 Park Ave Blvd Suite 100 (Mount Pleasant)

Share House, 23 Ann St. (Downtown Charleston, noon games only)

University of Alabama Crimson Tide

Bedford Falls, 430 Meeting St. (Downtown Charleston)

University of Georgia Bulldogs

Home Team BBQ, 126 Williman St. (Downtown Charleston)

University of Michigan Wolverines

Southern Roots Smokehouse, 2544 Savannah Hwy (West Ashley)

University of Tennessee Volunteers

Kickin’ Chicken, 45 Romney St. (Downtown Charleston)

Virginia Tech Hokies

The Brick, 24 Ann St. (Downtown Charleston)

West Virginia University Mountaineers

Charleston Sports Pub, 1909 N. Hwy 17 (Mount Pleasant)

Be sure to check with your local alumni chapter for updated information as some locations may change. Some schools may not have official watch parties each week.

Know of another watch party? Let us know!

Editor’s Note: This page may be updated