Where you can and cannot set off fireworks in the Lowcountry

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – With many local firework celebrations canceled because if the on-going pandemic, more people are likely considering setting off their own firecrackers this 4th of July.

However, purchasing and setting off fireworks is not exactly legal in every city.

The City of North Charleston is probably your best bet for shooting off fireworks. They are legal year-round from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 p.m., and on the 4th of July and New Year’s Eve, you can set them off until 1:00 a.m.

In neighboring Hanahan, setting off firecrackers is only legal on five days of the year; July 4, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day from 10:00 a.m. until 10:59 p.m.

In Mount Pleasant, you can set off fireworks between 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. on the 4th of July and on the day before and the day after a holiday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m., and between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. on James Island.

People living in Summerville can shoot fireworks any day between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., and on the 4th of July between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m.

Purchasing and setting off fireworks in the City of Charleston is prohibited. This includes Folly Beach, the Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island, West Ashley, and the peninsula. You can use sparklers.

Fireworks are allowed between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. for the 4th of July in unincorporated Dorchester County. There are no laws set in unincorporated Charleston County.

If you are unsure, it’s always a safe idea to check with your local government or your Homeowners Association before setting off any fireworks.