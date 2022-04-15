CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – From the Battery in downtown Charleston to Hutchinson Square in downtown Summerville, churches across the Lowcountry will offer Easter sunrise services on Sunday.

While most churches will hold Easter services, not all hold special sunrise sermons and celebrations. If you’re looking to celebrate the day as the golden sun rays rise above the Lowcountry, you’ll find a list of special services across the tri-county below.

SUNRISE SERVICES

Note: all sunrise services listed below begin at 6:30 a.m.

St. Michaels Church will hold its sunrise service at The Battery.

https://www.stmichaelschurch.net/

Church of the Holy Cross will hold a sunrise service at Smyth Park on Daniel Island.

https://www.holycross.net/

St. Philip’s Church will hold service/Holy Communion on its lawn.

https://www.stphilipschurchsc.org/

Seacoast Church is only holding a sunrise service in Hutchinson Square in Summerville. All campuses will hold a form of regular Easter service later in the morning.

https://seacoasteaster.com/

Grace United Methodist Church will hold a sunrise service at its location on Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

http://www.mygraceumc.org/

First Baptist Church of Charleston will also hold a sunrise serve down at the Battery and White Point Garden.

https://www.fbcharleston.org/

North Charleston United Methodist Church will hold a sunrise service on the sanctuary steps.

http://www.northcharlestonumc.com/holyweek-and-easter

If your church is holding a sunrise service and it’s not listed here, please click here to let us know.