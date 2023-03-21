CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Soft shell crab season has returned to the Lowcountry, and local restaurants are busy preparing dishes that are sure to have your mouth watering.

Soft shell crabs, or “softies,” are Atlantic blue crabs that have molted their exoskeleton and are harvested before they can grow a new one, leaving a soft exterior. This means that almost the entire animal can be eaten, rather than having to peel the shell off to get to the meat.

The season in South Carolina typically runs from late March to early June but varies depending on water temperatures.

So whether you have been counting down the days to softie season or want to try it for the first time, here’s where you can order soft shell crab in Charleston*:

The Royal Tern

The Royal Tern on Johns Island shared via Instagram on March 13 that soft shell crabs were again available. The restaurant is sticking to specials for now and preparation varies, but the most recent dish consisted of a fried softie served with snow peas, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, chili garlic oil, and ginger garlic miso aioli.

Location: 3005 Maybank Highway, Johns Island, SC 29455

Brasserie la Banque

This cozy restaurant in downtown Charleston is putting a French spin on softies. On the menu, you will find a soft shell crab prepared meunière style with brown butter, sherry vinegar, tarragon, and capers.

Location: 1 Broad St, Charleston, SC 29401

Delaney Oyster House

Delaney Oyster House, which is located on the Charleston peninsula, has put its own twist on a traditional softie. Dubbed the “KFC Sandwich,” the dish includes a Korean fried crab, gochujang glaze, marinated cucumbers, and onions with ginger vinegar on a bun.

Location: 115 Calhoun St, Charleston, SC 29401

Edison James Island

This neighborhood spot on James Island is bringing the flavor with its take on soft shell crab. On Instagram, they announced the return of “softies” with a Chicken Fried Soft Shell Crab dish with herbed couscous, wilted arugula, madras curry cream, and dragon fruit salsa.

Location: 1014 Fort Johnson Rd, Charleston, SC 29412

Cru Café

Step into the historic home on Pinckney Street that houses Cru Café and get a taste of what the restaurant calls “upscale comfort food.” The spot has offered a couple of different variations of soft shell crab one of which was buttermilk fried crab with Asian broccolini, farro salad, and sweet sesame carrot purée.

Location: 18 Pinckney St, Charleston, SC 29401

Chasing Sage

Chasing Sage is also getting in on the softie action this season with the delicacy hitting the menu just last week. Keeping with its small plate focus, the downtown restaurant is dishing out karaage-style crab with cucumber and collard green flower sunomono, pickled ginger, green garlic mayo, togarashi, and borage.

Location: 267 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403

The Kingstide

Enjoy your soft-shell crab with a side of waterfront views at the Kingstide on Daniel Island, which is offering a tempura-softie sandwich with remoulade, shredded lettuce, tomato, and crispy onion for a limited time.

Location: 32 River Landing Dr, Daniel Island, SC 29492

Have you heard of another local restaurant offering soft shell crab? Let us know!

Editor’s Note: Check with each restaurant for current availability.