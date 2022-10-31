CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There is nothing scarier than realizing you do not have a costume picked out on Halloween – but don’t fear, there are some options for picking up a last-minute outfit for the spookiest night of the year.

While most big box retailers, like Target and Walmart, began shifting to Christmas décor over the weekend (talk about scary!), other retailers like Spirit Halloween and Hokus Pokus are here to save the day.

Here’s where you can pick up a Halloween costume before the bewitching hour:

Hokus Pokus – West Ashley

This local costume shop offers a large selection of costumes and makeup for men, women, and children. They are open inside the Citadel Mall in West Ashley until 7:00 p.m.

Palmetto Goodwill – Across the Lowcountry

Couldn’t find what you were looking for at the big Halloween stores? Let your creative side take over and visit a local Palmetto Goodwill shop to find the perfect outfit for trick-or-treating at bargain prices.

Shoppers can get crafty with a DIY costume or keep it simple with premade costumes.

Spirit Halloween – Three locations across the tri-county

Spirit Halloween is probably one of the most well-known seasonal costume retailers. You can find them in three different shopping centers across the Charleston area. But don’t wait, supplies are likely running low.

You can find them in Mount Pleasant (1909 Highway 17 North), Summerville (975 Bacons Bridge Road), and North Charleston (4952 Centre Pointe Drive).

Halloween Express – Two locations in Charleston and Summerville

This seasonal retailer offers a wide selection of adult and children’s costumes for the season. You can find them at two locations in the Charleston area – but again, supplies are likely running low.

You can visit them in North Charleston (7400 Rivers Avenue), and Summerville (1825 Old Trolley Road).