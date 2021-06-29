Where you can grab a scoop (or two) of ice cream in the Lowcountry this summer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re in for a hot and humid summer, and what better way to cool off than with a few scoops of delicious ice cream.

Whether you prefer a cup or cone, the tri-county is home to several ice cream shops. Just pick your favorite flavor and toppings (or choose one of these unique options).

Here is a list of (mostly local) shops offering traditional and unique flavors:

Off Track Ice Cream

Located on Beaufain Street in downtown Charleston, this shop features traditional, vegan, and inventive flavors made from scratch using locally sourced ingredients.

You can find special scoops during the summer season like peanut butter and jelly, vegan birthday cake donut, and vegan Fluffernutter Blondie.

Off Track Ice Cream is open Sunday – Thursday from noon until 10:00 p.m., and Friday – Saturday from noon until 11:00 p.m.

Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery

Satisfy your sweet tooth with a stop at Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery at Windmill Station in Summerville.

This stop was recently named one of the top ten fastest-growing restaurant chains in America and has been featured on TV shows like Cupcake Wars. You can grab ice cream-inspired cupcakes, like the hot fudge sundae, cookies-n-cream, or a scoop of traditional flavors. But if that’s not enough, go for the combo! The shop offers a ‘cupcake smash’ which includes a delicious cupcake with a scoop and a half of ice cream.

The Pineapple Hut

If you’re really feeling the summer vibes, make a trip out to Folly Beach for a swirl of ice cream inside a pineapple! You no longer have to travel to Disney World to enjoy a Pineapple Dole Whip – this food truck features the Pineapple Whip, Pineapple Float, Chunky Whip, and Paradise Whip.

Find them on West Erie Avenue Tuesday through Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. (or until they are sold out).

Park Circle Creamery

Grab a double scoop of handcrafted ice cream at Park Circle Creamery in North Charleston.

This shop offers 16 made-in-house flavors using local ingredients. “Our handcrafted ice cream is artfully made with the finest local ingredients to provide our customers with a unique blend of flavor, smooth creamy texture, and a refreshing finish,” the shop said on its website.

From blueberry cheesecake to cappuccino, German chocolate, Lucky Charms, mint Oreo, or even vegan coconut Oreo – you can’t go wrong when stopping by this shop over the summer.

Kaminsky’s Dessert Café

If you’d rather drink your ice cream, stop by Kaminsky’s Dessert Café in either historic downtown Charleston or West Ashley for a delicious heaping milkshake.

Enjoy a number of shake flavors including the espresso milkshake, candy bar shake, mint chocolate chip, banana pudding, salted caramel and more! The shop also offers three floats including coke or root beer, cappuccino, or affogato.

They also have a selection of sundaes for your enjoyment.