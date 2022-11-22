CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It happens to everyone. You are in the middle of cooking Thanksgiving dinner and realize you are missing an ingredient or have completely forgotten an item. Before you grab your car keys and head to the nearest supermarket, you might want to know if it will be open when you get there:
Here is a list of which grocery stores in the Charleston area are open on Thanksgiving Day:
- ALDI: CLOSED
- Costco: CLOSED
- Earth Fare: Open, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Food Lion: Open, 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Harris Teeter: Open, 6:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Lidl: CLOSED
- Lowe’s Foods: Open, 6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- OPIE Drive-Thru Grocery: Open, 24 hours
- Piggly Wiggly: Some open, 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. or 4:00 p.m. (Varies by location)
- Publix: CLOSED
- Sam’s Club: CLOSED
- Target: CLOSED
- Trader Joe’s: CLOSED
- Walmart: CLOSED
- Whole Foods: Open, 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.