CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Need a last-minute fixing for Christmas dinner? Forgot to pick up milk and cookies for Santa? Before you grab your car keys and head to the nearest supermarket, you might want to know if it will be open when you get there:
Here is a list of which grocery stores in the Charleston area are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:
|Store
|Christmas Eve Hours
|Christmas Day Hours
|ALDI
|9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|CLOSED
|Costco
|8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|CLOSED
|CVS
|Most open regular hours (call nearest store to confirm)
|Call nearest store for hours
|Earth Fare
|7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|CLOSED
|Food Lion
|7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|CLOSED
|Harris Teeter
|6:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|CLOSED
|Lidl
|8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
|CLOSED
|Opie Drive-Thru Grocery
|24 hours
|24 hours
|Piggly Wiggly
|7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (varies by location)
|CLOSED
|Publix
|7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|CLOSED
|Sam’s Club
|10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|CLOSED
|Target
|7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
|CLOSED
|Trader Joes
|8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|CLOSED
|Walgreens
|Varies by location
|Varies by location
|Walmart
|6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|CLOSED
|Whole Foods
|7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|CLOSED