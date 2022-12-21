Supply chain issues have created shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher costs overall. (Photo: Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Need a last-minute fixing for Christmas dinner? Forgot to pick up milk and cookies for Santa? Before you grab your car keys and head to the nearest supermarket, you might want to know if it will be open when you get there:

Here is a list of which grocery stores in the Charleston area are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: