CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Need a last-minute fixing for Christmas dinner? Forgot to pick up milk and cookies for Santa? Before you grab your car keys and head to the nearest supermarket, you might want to know if it will be open when you get there:

Here is a list of which grocery stores in the Charleston area are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:

StoreChristmas Eve HoursChristmas Day Hours
ALDI9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.CLOSED
Costco8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CLOSED
CVSMost open regular hours (call nearest store to confirm)Call nearest store for hours
Earth Fare7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. CLOSED
Food Lion7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. CLOSED
Harris Teeter6:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.CLOSED
Lidl 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. CLOSED
Opie Drive-Thru Grocery24 hours 24 hours
Piggly Wiggly7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (varies by location)CLOSED
Publix7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. CLOSED
Sam’s Club10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. CLOSED
Target7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. CLOSED
Trader Joes8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. CLOSED
WalgreensVaries by locationVaries by location
Walmart6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. CLOSED
Whole Foods7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. CLOSED