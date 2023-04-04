CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Whether you are hosting Easter lunch or visiting friends and family, chances are you might need to “hop” over to the grocery store for last-minute items.
And if you are not celebrating Easter, it is a good idea to know which stores are open before you head out for your weekly shopping trip.
Here is a list of which grocery and convenience stores will be open on April 9:
- ALDI- CLOSED
- Costco- CLOSED
- CVS Pharmacy- Open, hours vary by location
- Earth Fare- CLOSED
- Food Lion- Open, 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
- Harris Teeter- Open, hours vary by location
- Lidl: CLOSED
- Piggly Wiggly– Most open, hours vary by location
- Publix- CLOSED
- Rite Aid-
- Sam’s Club- CLOSED
- Target- CLOSED
- Trader Joe’s- Open, 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Walgreens- Open, hours vary by location
- Walmart- Open, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Whole Foods- Open, 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Hours may vary by location, so check with your nearest store ahead of time.
*Editor’s Note: This post may be updated as new information becomes available.