CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Whether you are hosting Easter lunch or visiting friends and family, chances are you might need to “hop” over to the grocery store for last-minute items.

And if you are not celebrating Easter, it is a good idea to know which stores are open before you head out for your weekly shopping trip.

Here is a list of which grocery and convenience stores will be open on April 9:

ALDI- CLOSED

Costco- CLOSED

CVS Pharmacy- Open, hours vary by location

Earth Fare- CLOSED

Food Lion- Open, 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Harris Teeter- Open, hours vary by location

Lidl: CLOSED

Piggly Wiggly– Most open, hours vary by location

Publix- CLOSED

Rite Aid-

Sam’s Club- CLOSED

Target- CLOSED

Trader Joe’s- Open, 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Walgreens- Open, hours vary by location

Walmart- Open, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Whole Foods- Open, 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Hours may vary by location, so check with your nearest store ahead of time.

*Editor’s Note: This post may be updated as new information becomes available.