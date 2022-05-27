CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- There are a couple of waterways around the Lowcountry that you might want to avoid when heading out on Memorial Day weekend.

Charleston Waterkeeper released its latest water quality report and deemed a few locations unsafe for swimming due to high levels of bacteria.

Out of 16 tested sites, Charleston Waterkeeper reported high levels of Enterococcus bacteria at four sites– Hendricks Park, Upper Shem Creek, and both parts of Ellis Creek.

This is the fourth consecutive week that swimmers are advised to stay out of the water at Hendricks Park in North Charleston.

Swimmers should use caution when diving into Shem Creek as the lower parts of the creek (Shem Creek Boat Landing and Shem Creek Park) have been cleared, but the residential portion is RED.

Planning to put your boat in at Hobcaw Creek or in the Charleston Harbor? Those locations should be good to go, showing all GREENS from Patriots Point to Brittlebank Park.

Unfortunate news as you head over to James Island where high levels of bacteria were found in both parts of Ellis Creek, despite GREENS last week. So skip Ellis Creek and head over to Clark Sound, Sol Legare, Wappoo Cut, or the Folly River instead!

It’s business as usual at Lowcountry beaches as the latest DHEC shows all GREENS on Folly Beach, Kiawah Island, and Seabrook Island. No data was collected for Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island, but both beaches were clear in the May 20 report.

You can explore the map here.