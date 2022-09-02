CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- We have reached the unofficial end of summer which means locals and vacationers alike are probably hoping for one last hurrah before the weather turns chilly.

But, according to Charleston Waterkeeper, there are a handful of waterways you should avoid swimming in if headed out on Labor Day weekend.

Out of 20 tested sites, Charleston Waterkeeper reported high levels of Enterococcus bacteria at 10 sites– Melton Peter Demetre Park, lower Ashley River, Wappoo Cut Boat Ramp, Brittlebank Park, Northbridge Park, Hendricks Park, Ellis Creek, Sol Legare, and upper Shem Creek.

It is no surprise to see more RED on the map this week as heavy downpours have caused sewer overflows and as more polluted stormwater runs off into local creeks and rivers, higher bacteria levels often result.

Consider the Ashley River completely off-limits this weekend as REDs were reported at each tested site along the river. Swimming here could open you up to a host of nasty viruses and infections, so it is not recommended.

Unsurprisingly, high bacteria levels were found at Hendricks Park again, so your best option for water-based activities toward the North is Daniel Island’s Children Park where GREEN was reported.

Even though Wappoo Cut Boat Ramp showed RED this week, there are other options available if you are hoping to put the boat. Head over to Hobcaw Creek or Patriots Point, instead!

Swimmers should use caution when diving into Shem Creek as the lower parts of the creek (Shem Creek Boat Landing and Shem Creek Park) have been cleared, but the residential portion is RED.

Unfortunate news as you head over to James Island where high levels of bacteria were found in both parts of Ellis Creek. Sol Legare also came up RED for the first time this summer, so stick to the Folly River or Clark Sound.

There is good news for hopeful beachgoers! DHEC found no signs of trouble on Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, and Folly Beach. No data was collected for Kiawah Island or Seabrook, but have been clear in previous reports.

You can explore the map here.