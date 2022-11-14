CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Are you spending Thanksgiving in Charleston, but hoping to skip the hassle of heading to the grocery store, preparing a menu, and cooking up your own feast for family and friends?
Well, you are in luck because many Charleston area restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day, so you and yours can enjoy a delicious meal from some of the best chefs in the south!
*This list will be updated periodically until Thanksgiving Day, so if your restaurant or one you know is not on the list, let us know! Reservations may fill up, so be sure to call the restaurant before heading out.
|Restaurant
|Hours
|Pre-fixed menu?
|Is a reservation required?
|Location
|Phone number
|Bourbon N’ Bubbles
|4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
|No
|Encouraged
|570 King Street
|(854) 429-1011
|Church and Union
|11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
|3-Courses, $70 per person | $30 children 12 and under
|Encouraged
|32B N Market Street
|(843) 937-8666
|Burwell’s Stonefire Grill
|5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
|3-Courses, $65 per person
|No
|14 N. Market Street
|(843) 737-8700
|Handcraft Kitchen + Cocktails
|11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.
|Yes, $36 per person
|Encouraged
|735 Coleman Boulevard
|(843) 972-8060
|High Cotton
|12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|No
|Encouraged
|199 E Bay Street
|(843) 724-3815
|Mill Street Tavern
|3 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|No
|Encouraged
|504 Mill Street
|(843) 892-1120
|Oak Steakhouse
|2 p.m. – 9 p.m.
|3-Courses, $64 per person
|Yes
|17 Broad Street
|(843) 722-4220
|Revival
|12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|3-Courses, $85 per adult | $25 per child 4-12
|Yes
|162 E Bay Street
|(843) 414-2335
|Rita’s Seaside Grille
|8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|Yes, $29.99 per adult | $15.99 children 12 and under
|No
|2 Center Street, Folly Beach
|(843) 588-2525
|Tavern and Table
|12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|3-Courses, $60 per adult | 2-Courses, $20 children 12 and under
|Yes
|100 Church Street, Mount Pleasant
|(843) 352-9510
|Tempest
|11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
|3-Courses, $75 per person | $30 children 12 and under
|Encouraged
|32 N Market St Suite C
|(843) 996-4966
|The Watch Rooftop Kitchen & Spirits
|8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|Buffet, $65 per person
|Encouraged
|75 Wentworth Street
|(843) 518-5115
|Water’s Edge
|11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
|Buffet, $50 per adult | $22 per child
|Yes
|1407 Shrimp Boat Lane
|(843) 844-4074