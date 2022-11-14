CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Are you spending Thanksgiving in Charleston, but hoping to skip the hassle of heading to the grocery store, preparing a menu, and cooking up your own feast for family and friends?

Well, you are in luck because many Charleston area restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day, so you and yours can enjoy a delicious meal from some of the best chefs in the south!

*This list will be updated periodically until Thanksgiving Day, so if your restaurant or one you know is not on the list, let us know! Reservations may fill up, so be sure to call the restaurant before heading out.

Restaurant Hours Pre-fixed menu? Is a reservation required? Location Phone number
Bourbon N’ Bubbles4 p.m. – 10 p.m.No Encouraged 570 King Street(854) 429-1011
Church and Union11 a.m. – 9 p.m. 3-Courses, $70 per person | $30 children 12 and under Encouraged 32B N Market Street(843) 937-8666
Burwell’s Stonefire Grill 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. 3-Courses, $65 per person No14 N. Market Street(843) 737-8700
Handcraft Kitchen + Cocktails 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Yes, $36 per person Encouraged 735 Coleman Boulevard (843) 972-8060
High Cotton12 p.m. – 8 p.m. NoEncouraged199 E Bay Street (843) 724-3815
Mill Street Tavern 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.NoEncouraged504 Mill Street(843) 892-1120
Oak Steakhouse2 p.m. – 9 p.m.3-Courses, $64 per personYes17 Broad Street (843) 722-4220
Revival 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. 3-Courses, $85 per adult | $25 per child 4-12Yes162 E Bay Street (843) 414-2335 
Rita’s Seaside Grille8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Yes, $29.99 per adult | $15.99 children 12 and underNo2 Center Street, Folly Beach (843) 588-2525
Tavern and Table 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. 3-Courses, $60 per adult | 2-Courses, $20 children 12 and underYes100 Church Street, Mount Pleasant (843) 352-9510
Tempest 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.3-Courses, $75 per person | $30 children 12 and underEncouraged32 N Market St Suite C(843) 996-4966
The Watch Rooftop Kitchen & Spirits8 a.m. – 7 p.m.Buffet, $65 per personEncouraged75 Wentworth Street (843) 518-5115
Water’s Edge 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Buffet, $50 per adult | $22 per child Yes 1407 Shrimp Boat Lane (843) 844-4074