CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Are you spending Thanksgiving in Charleston, but hoping to skip the hassle of heading to the grocery store, preparing a menu, and cooking up your own feast for family and friends?

Well, you are in luck because many Charleston area restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day, so you and yours can enjoy a delicious meal from some of the best chefs in the south!

*This list will be updated periodically until Thanksgiving Day, so if your restaurant or one you know is not on the list, let us know! Reservations may fill up, so be sure to call the restaurant before heading out.