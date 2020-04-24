Which Roper location is best for you?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As Roper St. Francis Healthcare begins transitioning back to ‘regular’ procedures, certain locations will be offering different services.

To ensure that patients are informed on how to get the care that they need, Roper has outlined “which locations are open and where patients should go for care.”

All four hospitals (Bon Secours St. Francis, Roper St. Francis, Roper St. Francis Berkeley, and Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant) have emergency departments open and operating 24/7. Additionally, two stand-alone emergency departments are open 27/4: Roper Hospital Diagnostics and ER-Northwoods, and Moncks Corner Medical Plaza.

RSF Express Care services are available on James Island (319 Folly Road) and in North Charleston (8901 University Boulevard).

COVID-19 testing is available at the RSF drive-thru site in North Charleston (5133 Rivers Ave). The site is open Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Patients must have a testing order.

RSF is offering free virtual care consultations and screenings to new and existing patients with COVID-19 symptoms, between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Patients should use the promo code COVID19.