MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mamie P. Whitesides Elementary School moved to an eLearning day on Thursday while district officials and school personnel assess the building for a “safe learning environment.”

The school’s facilities team conducted air quality tests in the building after some concerns were brought to administrators, according to a message from the school.

On Wednesday and Friday of last week, “Facilities Management’s Environmental Services Industrial Hygienist collected carbon dioxide (CO2) readings at various locations in the building. The readings are well within OSHA standards for safe indoor air quality, but in some locations are higher than what is typically seen in indoor settings,” the message read.

An inspection of the HVAC system on Monday showed units that bring outside air into the school building were not performing at 100% capacity, which leaders there say can allow CO2 levels to stay higher.

“Again, although the levels are above what is seen in similar environments, they are well below the level that is considered unhealthy indoor air quality. In the meantime, repairs have already been done on the outdoor air units and parts have been ordered to get them all functioning at maximum capacity as soon as possible,” the school said.

The facilities management team also installed permanent CO2 monitoring devices throughout the school, and the district collected air samples in several classrooms to determine levels of indoor airborne spores.

School leaders said the Charleston County School District (CCSD) is working with key personnel to assess the building to ensure there is safe environment for all students.

In addition to the eLearning day, Kaleidoscope and all other extracurricular activities and afterschool programs scheduled for Thursday, October 19, 2023, are canceled.