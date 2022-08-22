NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) initiated a repaving project along a busy stretch of I-26 in North Charleston last year – so why are they repaving the same section of interstate again in 2022?

SCDOT’s contractor worked last summer and fall to resurface the existing asphalt between the Midland Park overpass to the north of Exit 199 in Summerville and address problematic areas that were deteriorating.

But crews began resurfacing the same stretch of road over the summer. Officials with SCDOT told News 2 the contractors were placing an additional layer of asphalt on the interstate to “increase the depth of the asphalt and strengthen I-26 to better serve traffic needs” in the coming years.

It is part of the project crews were not able to complete after the initial paving because of colder temperatures earlier this year.

“Contractor crews are also working to replace all the existing ramp asphalt throughout the corridor as well,” said SCDOT officials “Crews plan to complete the work in the eastbound direction before switching over to address the westbound direction.”

They expect the work to be completed in October of this year.

Meanwhile, a widening project is taking place on I-26 between mile markers 193-197 (Jedburg Interchange) which expands from four to six lanes. Reconstruction of a new interchange at the Jedburg Road overpass has been completed and is now in its final configuration.

“Crews are currently working to address punch list type work (general cleanup, establishing grassing, etc.) including some additional signage to be placed,” SCDOT officials said.

Safety improvements between mile markers 169-193 – including removing existing trees and vegetation within the center median area and adding additional guardrail/cable median barrier where needed – were recently completed with only some small work left to be addressed.