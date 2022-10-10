CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lights on the Ravenel Bridge have been out for more than a week, leaving drivers in the dark during their nighttime commutes.

According to officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), a power transformer responsible for powering lights on the bridge suffered damage when Hurricane Ian hit the Lowcountry coast.

The damage knocked out power to the navigation lighting for shipping traffic, FAA aerial beacons, traffic cameras, aesthetic lighting, and streetlights.

Using generators, officials were able to restore power to the navigation lighting for boats and airplanes on Saturday, Oct. 8. Some SCDOT traffic cameras are still down.

State officials are working to restore the Ravenel Bridge’s aesthetic and streetlighting but expect the repairs could take several weeks.