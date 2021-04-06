Why local doctors say you should stay vigilant despite getting your COVID-19 vaccination

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry residents who are vaccinated should continue safe practices in preventing the spread of COVID-19, doctors say.

While an increasing number of residents are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, especially as the state opens eligibility to all adults, Roper St. Francis Healthcare physician, Dr. Melissa Ellis-Yarian, says the shot does not mean you should stop taking precautions against the virus.

You should continue wearing masks in public and around those who haven’t received the vaccine, remain socially distant, and continue washing your hands.

“It’s important to remember there are a lot of people who haven’t had a chance to get vaccinated yet,” she said.

Dr. Ellis-Yarian said it’s possible that a vaccinated person could have an asymptomatic COVID-19 infection and pass the virus on to someone who has not been vaccinated.

“The data has shown these vaccines are very effective in preventing people from getting really sick and dying from COVID, but what we’re still learning is whether these vaccines prevent the spread of COVID,” she said.

New guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC: