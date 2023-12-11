MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the Lowcountry’s largest Christmas parades was cancelled Sunday due to the threat of severe weather.

Mount Pleasant’s annual Christmas Light Parade, which boasts a nighttime display of dazzling lights as bands, businesses, and friendly faces march along Coleman Boulevard, was called off out of an abundance of caution during the early afternoon because the forecast called for heavy rain and gusty winds.

Organizers previously said in their messaging to participants that the parade had yet to be cancelled in more than 20 years, and the plan was to proceed despite the rain unless weather became a public safety issue.

“In light of the weather conditions predicted and in speaking with our partners at the National Weather Service, local meteorologists, and the Town’s Emergency Management and Resilience Officer, Town officials determined that cancelling the event is the responsible course of action to ensure the safety of everyone involved. The safety and well-being of our participants, spectators, and community members remain the top priority,” the town said in a message.

Residents, visitors, and town leaders have since expressed their disappointment the parade was cancelled and that there was no rain date selected. But there is a reason for that.

Mount Pleasant town leaders said rescheduling the parade is not feasible. They begin getting applications for floats in September, and vendors that are brought in to help with floats, light towers, and other vital equipment come in from across the state.

Those same vendors are already booked up for other holiday festivities in the coming days.

Town leaders also say it’s a massive undertaking to schedule enough first responders to shut down streets, direct traffic, and keep everyone safe – especially as Mount Pleasant continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities in our area.

To reschedule the event would have come with an additional nearly $30,000 price tag.

Those working to make the parade happen every year said there is no one more disappointed than they are.

“We do our best … but you know God controls it, and so every once and a while you just get changes, and so we wait as long as we can. Everybody was watching the weather, and we were getting emails all week long. By the time we called the parade on Sunday, one-fifth of our entries had already dropped out,” said Nicole Harvey and Tracey Richter, who work for the Town of Mount Pleasant.

Looking ahead, they said there are plenty of holiday events still to come this week in the Town of Mount Pleasant, like visits with Santa Claus on Tuesday. The Mayor’s Music and Art Reception takes place Thursday at 4:30 p.m., and the Mount Pleasant Towne Centre has light displays every night.