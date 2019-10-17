Why you should participate in the Great Southeast Shakeout on Thursday

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Drop, cover and hold on! More than 2 million people are expected to participate in the Great Southeast Shakeout on Thursday as part of an annual earthquake drill.

Some may be surprised to learn how common earthquakes are in South Carolina. The state’s Emergency Preparedness Division said approximately 10-15 quakes are recorded annually and about 70% of those are located in the Middleton Place-Summerville Seismic Zone.

#Earthquakes in SC have the potential to cause great loss because devastation can occur in minutes. While there have not been any large-scale earthquakes in recent years, a 2001 study confirmed the state is extremely vulnerable to earthquake activity. #EQPreparednessWeek pic.twitter.com/KZqoi39L5D — SCEMD (@SCEMD) October 13, 2019

Beginning at 10:17 a.m., people will stop what they are doing to practice how to stay safe during an earthquake, including more than 50 tri-county schools.

There are three simple steps:

Drop onto your hands and knees.

Cover your head and neck.

Hold onto your shelter.

“Don’t stand in a doorway, don’t go near a window and try to stay away from things that can fall or break and hang on until it is over,” said Steven Jaume, professor at the College of Charleston.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has proclaimed October 13th through the 19th as Earthquake Preparedness Week and encourages everyone to take this opportunity to learn about the state’s seismic fault system and how to prepare your home and family.

Your earthquake home hazard hunt should begin with all family members participating. Go room by room imagining what would happen if the house started shaking. Anything that can move, break or fall when your house starts to shake is a potential hazard. #EQPreparednessWeek pic.twitter.com/EGKil0OYEl — SCEMD (@SCEMD) October 14, 2019

Again, the Great Southeast Shakeout happens at 10:17 Thursday morning.