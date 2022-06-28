UPDATE (1:55 p.m.)- A Dominion Energy spokesperson has told News 2 that as of 1:45 p.m., power has been restored to most customers. Approximately 450 customers are still without power and crews will continue working to make repairs.

___

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- A large portion of the Edisto Island community is without power on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Dominion Energy, 4,336 customers were affected by a power outage as of 1:35 p.m.

Dominion Energy outage map

Charleston County Library officials said the Edisto Island Library is closed for the remainder of the day.

There is no estimated restoration time.