Wild Dunes Resort temporarily closes due to COVID-19

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Wild Dunes Resort is suspending some resort operations because of the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

Managing Director of Wild Dunes Resort said all food, beverage, and retail services are closed for resort guests and all rentals will have to be rebooked or canceled through Friday, August 14th.

“Wild Dunes Resort remains committed to caring for our colleagues, guests and community. In light of the dynamic COVID-19 situation in the surrounding area of our resort, and to prioritize the safety and wellbeing of our colleagues and guests, we are temporarily suspending most resort operations at Wild Dunes until Friday, August 14,” said Frank Fredericks in a statement to News 2 on Tuesday.

Fredericks said Wild Dunes vacation residences, which are privately owned homes and condos, are still operating with limited services at this time.

The news comes after some employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The resort also confirmed the passing of one employee – it was not immediately clear if that employee died due to coronavirus-related complications.

“We were deeply saddened to learn about the recent passing of a very valued member of our Wild Dunes family. Our thoughts go out to the individual’s family, with whom we have been in close contact,” said Fredericks. “To care for our colleagues during this difficult time, we have made grief counseling resources available to all resort colleagues.”

Wild Dunes said it will continue to monitor the situation and remain vigilant while following local and state guidelines.