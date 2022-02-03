Large outside fire affecting structures on Johns Island, roads closed

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a large outside fire that is impacting areas of Johns Island on Thursday afternoon.

Crews with St Johns Fire District said the fire involves structures on Rio Vista Lane.

Charleston County deputies are evacuating Angel Oak Elementary as a precaution, but they said there is no threat to student safety. “We are doing this out of an abundance of caution,” said St Johns Fire officials.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said Chisolm Road is blocked west of Main Road because of the fire.

People are asked to avoid the area. This is a developing story.