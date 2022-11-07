CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools across the Lowcountry will be closed on Election Day.

Several schools within each district will serve as a polling locations for voters on Tuesday, November 8.

South Carolina’s ‘Code of Laws,’ states that “this day (election day) shall not be considered as one of the regular days for the year for public schools.”

Closures include Charleston County, Berkeley County, both Dorchester Districts 2 and 4, Colleton County, Williamsburg County, and Georgetown County schools.

Additionally, there will be an early release day for elementary and middle school students in Berkeley County on Wednesday.

Polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8.