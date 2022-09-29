NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Tropical Storm Ian is expected to bring heavy rain and strong, gusty winds to the Charleston area on Thursday and Friday.

One question many often have with a weather event like this is when–or if–the airport will close and if flights will be impacted by high winds.

Charleston International Airport (CHS) works closely with Joint Base Charleston and the National Weather Service to monitor weather patterns and assess potential impacts on the Lowcountry.

The National Weather Service office in Charleston issues forecasts regularly to the surrounding airports–including CHS– that focus on aviation hazards including low clouds, fog, winds, and thunderstorms.

Airport officials say that once winds reach 35kt (40 mph) or greater, Joint Base Charleston will close the airfield under wind speeds drop below that level.

Storm Team 2 predicts the Charleston area will see maximum sustained winds of 55 to 65 mph with some higher gusts during the peak impact time on Friday.

It is recommended that passengers contact airlines directly for specific information on flight impacts, delays, and cancellations.

For Charleston International Airport flight status information, click here.