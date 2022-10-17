MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A warm and partly sunny Monday will kickstart the week, but a cold front will bring cooler temperatures to the area this week.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers said Monday morning that temperatures will fall sharply for the middle of the week.

The change in temperature comes behind a powerful cold front that is expected to arrive Monday night and bring with it a risk for a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon through evening hours.

Temps will be in the low to mid-80s on Monday, but low temperatures will fall into the 40s with highs in the 60s late Monday night through the middle of the week.

“A big cool down begins late tonight through the middle of the week, with lows falling into the 40s and highs in the 60s. Don’t be surprised if some inland areas drop into the 30s by Wednesday and Thursday mornings,” said Marthers.

