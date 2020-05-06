Williamsburg County announces plan to reopen government offices

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Williamsburg County on Wednesday announced plans for a limited reopening of government offices beginning next week.

County government facilities will open for business three days a week – Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. beginning May 12.

Strict guidelines will be in place and will be enforced for both visitors and employees such as wearing a face mask or appropriate facial covering, which will be required to enter a facility.

Your temperature will also be checked as you enter buildings. Those exceeding the maximum normal temperature of 98.6 will not be admitted.

There will also be a four-citizen maximum in the building at all times once doors open for business.

Handbags or purses of any kind will not be allowed inside buildings. You must carry paperwork for transactions and identification.