WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – Williamsburg County will close down government offices on Friday as winter weather is expected.

Emergency services will continue to operate, but other services will be suspended over the weekend.

Offices are expected to reopen for normal service on Monday.

Freezing rain is expected in the Lowcountry overnight Friday into Saturday morning, which could result in dangerous road conditions.

Residents should check the county’s social media pages for updates.