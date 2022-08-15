WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Detention Center is initiating a five-day quarantine due to a rise in COVID-19 cases within the community.

The quarantine period began Sunday, August 14, and will last through Friday, August 19 – leaders said the detention center is following all procedures to prevent inmates and employees from exposure to the virus.

“Our medical staff will provide testing to detainees, detention deputies, and other employees,” the agency said.

Williamsburg County Sheriff Stephen Gardner “will reevaluate the situation after the quarantine period to determine if the Williamsburg County Detention Center will return to normal operations” by Friday.

Video visitation and telephone communications will be prohibited during this period because officials with the sheriff’s office said devices cannot be adequately cleaned after each use.

Williamsburg County Detention Center sanitizes areas twice daily and disinfects areas properly throughout shifts.