WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed during a head-on collision in Williamsburg County.

Corporal David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11:00 a.m. along SC Highway 41 near SC Highway 51.

The driver of a Hyundai sedan was traveling north on SC 41 when they crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a southbound tractor-trailer.

Cpl. Jones said the driver of that sedan died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim when appropriate.

SC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.