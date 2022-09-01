WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a deadly early morning crash in Williamsburg County.

Master Trooper David Jones said the driver of a 2004 Infiniti was traveling west on SC 261 around 2:12 a.m. Thursday when the car ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

The driver, who was the sole occupant, was ejected and died as a result of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The driver’s name has not yet been released.