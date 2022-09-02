KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday in Williamsburg County.

Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSD) and narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Kingstree area on August 31. When approaching the vehicle, deputies said they observed narcotics inside and initiated a probable cause search and located a large number of drugs and money.

Robert Cyrus

Marone Nesmith

Robert Cyrus, 21, of Hemingway, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and trafficking heroin morphine. Marone Nesmith, 44, of Kingstree, was arrested and charged with possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V, and trafficking heroin morphine.

Both were booked into the Williamsburg County Detention Center.