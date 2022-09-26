KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Williamsburg County deputies recovered nearly 10 kilograms of heroin following an investigation into illegal narcotics.

Authorities executed a search warrant on a home off Gausetown Road in the Kingstree area on September 16 after their investigation revealed two people had delivered drugs to the home.

Williamsburg County Deputies also executed a search warrant on a vehicle that was being operated by the subjects at the residence.

Image courtesy Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.

It comes after Investigator Jalisa Brown said deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Kingstree area on August 31st where law enforcement found a large number of narcotics – believed to be heroin – and U.S. currency inside the vehicle.

In all, investigators seized approximately 10 kilograms of heroin with a street value of about $400,000.

Navarro Lopez, 30, of Baltimore, Maryland, and Francisco Dominguez, 60, of Anaheim, California were both arrested and charged with trafficking heroin morphine 28G or more.

The sheriff’s office also noted two additional arrests as part of the investigation including Robert Cyrus and Marone Nesmith. All four were booked into the Williamsburg County Detention Center.