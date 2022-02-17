2 dead after car crashes into tree off US 25 in Williamsburg County

Williamsburg County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were killed after a car struck a tree Wednesday evening in Williamsburg County.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2006 Infiniti sedan was traveling on US 52 near SC 375 when it ran off the road and struck a tree just before 8:00 p.m.

Both the driver and a backseat passenger were killed in the crash. Another passenger, in the front seat, was injured and taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES