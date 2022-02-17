2 dead after car crashes into tree off US 25 in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were killed after a car struck a tree Wednesday evening in Williamsburg County.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2006 Infiniti sedan was traveling on US 52 near SC 375 when it ran off the road and struck a tree just before 8:00 p.m.

Both the driver and a backseat passenger were killed in the crash. Another passenger, in the front seat, was injured and taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.