WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two juveniles were arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening to shoot up a Williamsburg County middle school.

Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a shooting threat at M.B. Lee Middle School in Hemingway. The school was placed on lockdown as law enforcement responded to investigate the threat.

“Deputies accessed the school and determined that there were no active shooters,” said Investigator Jalisa Brown. “Deputies contacted school staff, who then provided law enforcement with a number that contacted the school about a shooting threat.”

Investigators traveled to an address where the call originated. They identified two juveniles associated with the residence as being the callers.

“The juveniles were later escorted to the Hemingway Police Department. After interviewing the juveniles, investigators alleged that the juveniles called the school twice, stating that they were going to shoot up the school,” Brown said.

The juveniles were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice because of their age,

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helped with the investigation.