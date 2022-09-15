KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman in Kingstree is $300,000 richer after buying a winning lottery ticket.

According to the SC Education Lottery, the woman was considering buying a ticket at the grocery store while shopping, but opted to walk next door to the Busy Corner #3 on N. Longstreet St. and buy one there instead.

She purchased a $10 scratch-off that ended up being worth $300,000. The Busy Corner #3 received a $3,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

The winner said that she plans to spend the money on home renovations.