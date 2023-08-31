KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD)- A 61-year-old Kingstree man turned himself into authorities Monday after being accused of sexually assaulting a teenager, according to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

According to WCSO, investigators were contacted in late June by the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a reported sexual assault.

Authorities said an investigation found that Joseph Thomas Burroughs, 61, had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl in 2020, resulting in the birth of a child.

A DNA test requested by the Department of Social Services confirmed that Burroughs was the father of the child, an arrest affidavit states.

Burroughs was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He is currently being held at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.